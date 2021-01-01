Elk Home 1145-020 Moravian Star Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Home 1145-020 Moravian Star Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesClassic Moravian star designConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required36" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 49"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4.2 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 11"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Antique Brass