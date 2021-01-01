Crystorama Lighting Group 1141-CL Traditional Crystal Single Light 16-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Polished Chrome / Hand

Crystorama Lighting Group 1141-CL Traditional Crystal Single Light 16-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Up Lighting Polished Chrome / Hand Polished