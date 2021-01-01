Elk Lighting 11400/1 Pemberton 1 Light Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Elk Lighting 11400/1 Pemberton 1 Light Wall Sconce Features: Cone Shaped Shade Ambient Light Casts Soft Generalized Illumination Over a Wide Area Capable of Versatile Up or Down Mounting Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 Wattage: 100 Voltage: 120 Height: 9 Width: 7 Extension: 9 Energy Star: No Swing Arm: No ADA: No Brushed Nickel