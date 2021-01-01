Crystorama Lighting Group 1139-CL-MWP Traditional Crystal 16 Light 37" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Polished Brass Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 1139-CL-MWP Traditional Crystal 16 Light 37" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsChain suspended designRequires (16) 25 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 34"Maximum Height: 70"Width: 37"Product Weight: 65.0 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 25 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Brass