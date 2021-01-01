From maxim
Maxim 11377 Charlton 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Black / Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 11377 Charlton 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier A lovely candelabra style collection with chic detailing. Finished in a rich combination of metallic colors, these fixtures provide an updated look to a classic exposed candelabra style. FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(9) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 28-1/4"Minimum Height: 30-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 102-3/4"Width: 30"Product Weight: 7.16 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black / Antique Brass