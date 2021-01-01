From maxim
Maxim 11346/BUL-G40-PR Molecule 6 Light 35" Linear Chandelier with Prismatic LED Bulbs Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Maxim 11346/BUL-G40-PR Molecule 6 Light 35" Linear Chandelier with Prismatic LED Bulbs This fun contemporary design brings high scale look at a very affordable price. Straight line frames of Polished Chrome or Satin Brass look the best with your favorite G40 bulb. Add our LED G40 to this collection for the ultimate in high tech design.Features Constructed from steel(6) 3.5 watt medium (E26) LED bulbs included Capable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 4-3/4"Minimum Height: 3"Maximum Height: 47-1/2"Width: 35"Depth: 25"Product Weight: 4.59 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 14-1/8"Canopy Depth: 4-3/8"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 21 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G40Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2200KBulbs Included: Yes Polished Chrome