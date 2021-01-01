Maxim 11335CL Cape Cod 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Weathered Zinc Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Maxim 11335CL Cape Cod 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shades(5) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 23-1/2"Maximum Height: 65-1/2"Width: 26-1/4"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 9.47978 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Weathered Zinc