Cecilia Couture - 2113 Polka Dots Long Trumpet Dress

Sassy and stunning this daring dress by Cecilia Couture 2113. This long is designed with polka dotes throughout and features sheer paneling on a fitted bodice. It parades a long trumpet silhouette that comes with a sweep train. It is styled with a low v-back and lace-up back design. Embrace a style that is immaculately sultry as you glam up for your event in this Cecilia Couture creation. Model is wearing Navy color. Style: ceci_2113 Details: Spaghetti strap Sheer panel Fitted bodice Polka dots Long trumpet dress Low v-back Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.