Elk Home 113-1135 1 Light Accent Floor Lamp from the Athena Collection Athena Bronze Lamps Floor Lamps

Elk Home 113-1135 1 Light Accent Floor Lamp from the Athena Collection
Elk Home 113-1135 1 Light Accent Floor Lamp from the Athena Collection Single Light Accent Floor Lamp from the Athena CollectionFeatures:Grey glass bowl shadeMade of plastic, metal, and glassDesigned to cast light in an upward directionSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 72"Material: Glass, Other Metals, SyntheticNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 37 lbsShade Height: 5"Shade Length: 18"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 18"Switch Type: Multi WayVoltage: 120vWattage: 9.5Watts Per Bulb: 9.5Width: 18" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Athena Bronze