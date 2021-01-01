Allegri 11199 Vermeer 8 Light 44" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier Chrome with Clear Crystals Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Allegri 11199 Vermeer 8 Light 44" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier FeaturesInspired by the De Stijl Art Movement from the NetherlandsConstructed from steelDecorated with Clear Swarovski ElementsRequires (8) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsRod suspended fixtureManufactured in PhilippinesRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13"Maximum Height: 42"Width: 44"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 44.0 lbsWire Length: 60"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 30"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 320 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Chrome with Clear Crystals