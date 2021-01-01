From furinno
Furinno 11179 Simple Design Coffee Table
Advertisement
Model Number: 11179 Simple Design Coffee TableComes in multiple color options for easy customization to fit in your room design.Compact and stylish design. Petite size end table suitable for small spaces.Constructed from high-quality medium density composite wood for a durable and quality product.Features lower panel for remote controls storage.Added safety with rounded edge design to prevents children from potential injuries.Recommended maximum weight capacity of 20 pounds on the tabletop.Easy 15 minutes assembly. Please refer to the given step-by-step manual instructions. Visual added in assembly instructions to help with better understanding.Product Dimension: 35.5 (W) x 21.5 (D) x 16.25 (H) Inches