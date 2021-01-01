Elk Lighting 11120/2 Lexicon 2 Light 6" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Crystal Shades Matte Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Elk Lighting 11120/2 Lexicon 2 Light 6" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Crystal Shades FeaturesIncludes clear crystal shadesRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 6"Depth: 4"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 14"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte Gold