From jovani
Jovani - 1106 Embellished Low V-Neck Cocktail Dress
Every detail of this Jovani 1106 is dripping with faultless charm! This cocktail dress has a plunging neckline and is paired with a sheer panel. Added to this is a backless design that will show off some of your skin. The thin band around the waist gives a good body figure effect. This Jovani creation is sure to make you the darling of the party! Model is wearing black color. Find more homecoming dresses ! Style: jovani_1106 Details: Embroidered Sheer Panel Thin band Cocktail Dress Sleeveless Backless Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Low V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath