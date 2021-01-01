From furinno
Furinno 11055 5-Tier Reversible Color Open Shelf Bookcase
Model Number: 11055 5-Tier Reversible Color Open Shelf BookcaseUnique open shelf design suitable for any room that needs additional storage spacesSimple stylish design yet functional and suitable for any roomManufactured from engineered particle boardFits in your space, fits on your budgetSturdy on flat surface. Easy to assembleNumber of Shelves: 5Recommended maximum weight capacity of 15 pounds per shelf.Frame Material: WoodShelf Material: WoodFinishes: White and GreenAssembly made easy with clear step by step manual instructions. Visual added in assembly instructions to help with better understanding.Package Dimensions: 34?L x 4.25? H x 12.00?WAssembled Dimensions: 15.8?L x 52.00? H x 9.40?WMade and Manufactured in Malaysia