LIFX 1100-Lumen, 11W Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb (LHA19E26UC10) Multi Colored - 75W - New

Works with Amazon Alexa to support dimming, shades of white, and color settings through voice control (Alexa device sold separately) 16 million colors and warm to cool whites. LED life-span - 22.8 years (based on 3hrs/day) Easy to set up, built in wifi - no hub required Bright - equivalent to 75W bulb. Beam Angle: 135 degrees.Voltage Range:AC 100-240V 50/60 Hz Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.Temperature:2500K to 9000K.Wi-Fi Router Requirement:802.11b,g,n standards compliant Note: Kindly refer attached manual for guidance on installation, Weight: 0.49 Pounds, Manufacturer: LIFX