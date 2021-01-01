From group other

110/220V Anticreep Electric Heated Blanket Plush Fast Heating Controller 150x115cm/150x65cm - 110V-150x65cm

$33.82
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Material: Plush Voltage: 110V(60Hz) , 220V(50Hz) Frequency: 50Hz / 60Hz Size: 150x65cm, 150x115cm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com