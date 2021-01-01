11 Year Old Gifts Vintage October 2010 11th Birthday Gifts T-Shirt

Perfect Gift Idea for Men, Women - Vintage October 2010 Limited Edition Birthday Outfit. Funny Holliday present for parents turning 11, boyfriend, best friend, daddy, girlfriend, mom, brother, mama, grandfather, dad, little sister on 11 yr old happy Bday Born in October 2010, 11 years old, vintage 11th birthday shirts for women and men.October 2010 birthday shirt Retro Color apparel features a retro 60's, 70's, 80's sunset, retro font saying 11 years of being awesome October 2010 makes this awesome bday Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem