NutriChef 11 Piece Stainless Steel Non Stick Cookware Set
Description
Kitchenware Pots & Pans - Stylish Kitchen Cookware Set with Stylish Golden Handles (11-Piece Set)Features:11-PIECE SET: NutriChef offers an 11-piece nonstick cookware set which includes 2qt saucepan pot w/ lid, 3qt saucepan pot w/ lid, 6qt casserole w/ lid, 8” open fry pan, 10” open fry pan, soup ladle, slotted spoon, and spatulaThe nonstick pot set cooking ware features a durable and long-lasting nonstick coating for easy tossing, cleaning, and healthy cooking. Features three-ply cookware is three different layers of metal bond together.This pots set features cool-touch ergonomic handles and also heat-resistant which ensures comfortable and safe cooking. Offers an elegant and sleek diamond line pattern adding a stylish and modern touch to the pots and pans.The nonstick cookware is equipped with see-through tempered glass lids with vent holes that allow steam to escape. The cookware set effectively distributes and retains heat for even cooking with a maximum temperature of 500° F.These pots and skillet fry pans are safe for use in gas, electric, ceramic, and induction counters. Made of stainless steel and engineered nylon with a coating thickness. Includes heat-resistant kitchen tool utensils.The stainless-steel handles are ergonomically designed for both righty and lefties and the unique Y shaped handles let’s heat escape and keeps the handles cool to the touchStamped from a solid sheet of aluminum ensures even heat distribution all around with no dead zones or hot spotsNumber of Pieces Included: 11Pieces Included in Set: 1 (2 qt) Saucepan pot with lid, 1 (3 qt) saucepan pot with lid, 1 casserole with lid, 1 (6 qt) open frypan, 1 open frypan, 1 soup ladle, 1 slotted spoon, and 1 spatulaColor: BlackPrimary Material: Stainless steelHandle Material Type: Stainless SteelNon Stick: YesNon Stick Type: Layers of Non Stick: Enameled: NoLayers of Enamel: Plys (Layers of Metal): 4-PlyLid(s) Included: YesNumber of Lids: 3Lid(s) Material: GlassBakeware Included: NoNumber of Bakeware Pieces Included: Bakeware Piece(s): Bakeware Material: Cooking Utensil(s) Included: YesCooking Utensil(s): Cooking Spoon(s);Spatula(s);Ladle(s)Number of Cooking Utensils Included: 3Cooking Utensil(s) Material: SiliconeDouble Boiler Included: NoNumber of Double Boilers Included: Steamer Basket / Insert Included: NoNumber of Steamer Baskets / Inserts Included: Casserole Pan(s) Included: YesNumber of Casserole Pan(s) Included: 1Stovetop Safe: YesStove Type Compatibility: InductionOven Safe: YesMaximum Temperature: 500Waterless: YesPre-Seasoned: NoCool Touch Handle(s): YesProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeScratch Resistant (Metal Utensil Safe): YesStackable: YesPTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Gourmet Experience: DS Primary Product Style: ModernSpefications:UL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: NocUL Listed: NSF Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: YesFairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: