21.11 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (BOC-21.11-SQ-XEN-WP-24-96)

The Bocci 21.11 Multi-Light Pendant Light is an impressive, large-scale piece designed to replicate the natural and somewhat sporadic effect of barnacles growing on a rock. To that end, it features 11 pendants hanging at different lengths from a square or rectangular white metal canopy. Each is handmade, created by draping a sheet of translucent porcelain (unglazed on the exterior, lightly glazed on the interior) over an inverted trumpet of frosted borosilicate glass. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Off-White