11 Inch Jean Shorts - Habana - 00 - Also in: 24, 4, 2
When temperatures heat up, there\'s nothing better than a pair of chic, yet comfortable, shorts. The NYDJ 11 Inch Denim Shorts in Curves 360 Denim make warm-weather dressing easier than ever, thanks to the soft, mesh compression interior front panel that comfortably holds you in while moving with you throughout the day. A slightly longer length looks just as flattering with button-ups as it does with tees. Finished with classic five-pocket styling, side slits, zip fly and button closure.