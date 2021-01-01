From mingshanancient
11 Inch Cake Pan Set Of 4, Our Stainless Steel Large Round Baking Pans, For Birthday Wedding Thanksgiving, Non Toxic & Healthy, One-Piece Molding & St
Advertisement
Product descriptionSize:11 inchour 11 inch Stainless Steel Cake Pan Set is made of 100% pure stainless steel, keep away from harmful substances and toxic coatings, heavy gauge material ensure sturdy enough and durable to last for a long service life. Bring you a healthy and happy using experience.Thick pan wall helps to strengthen the structure, resisting warp for their durability, 2.19 inch deep and straight side can contain more cake batter and help shape the cake.4 pcs could meet most of your needs, practical present for your families or friendsSPECIFICATION:Material: Pure Stainless SteelColor: SilverDimensions: 11 x 11 x 2.19 inchTHE ADVANTAGE OF our STAINLESS STEEL CAKE PAN:Healthy - No toxic chemical material chipping off, healthy than aluminum or nonstick cake pans.Heavy Gauge - Heavy duty and solid construction, distortion, rust and corrosion resisting.Bake evenly - Ensures even heat distribution for quickly and evenly baked.Versatile - Perfectly fit in oven, air fryer, pot, cooker, freezer, but not microwave oven safe.One-piece Molding - Full sides all around help to make layer cakes easily and leak-proof.WARM TIPS:How to avoid stickiness: Brush oil and put parchment paper on the pan before baking.How to clean easily: Before washing, please soak with warm soapy water for half an hour.How to prolong service life: Please clean and dry them after using, store in dry place.How to keep smooth: Please use soft dishcloth to clean and do not rub with a sharp metal.