From kante
KANTE 11-in W x 24-in H Charcoal Concrete Planter in Black | RF0002B-C60121
These elegant square planters have authentic concrete finish with visible pores make them beautiful contemporary pieces. The look and feel is true concrete but it weights substantially less than it looks. It also has very smooth finish instead of rough concrete potters you might be used to. The size is very generous and can hold a good amount of plants without looking crowded. It does have a more modern feel to it being straight lines and concrete. Would look great on apartment balcony or large backyard patio. These tall concrete planters are the best fit for modern designs.?hey feature clean angles and pure cement finish that will add refinement to your favorite space. Use them with tall plants for a dimensional effect. Made of lightweight concrete through an ecofriendly manufacturing process. This composite material has no ruber, plastic, and steel. This material has all the advantages of concrete such as strength, durability, weather and damage resistance. Materials involve cement and weather-resistant fiberglass. This material has strong UV resistant ability and stay well in wind, rain, hot and cold season. By adding fiberclay material, planter is much easier to move around due to its lighter weight.