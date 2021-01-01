From california umbrella

California Umbrella 11 ft. Bronze Aluminum Pole Market Aluminum Ribs Auto Tilt Crank Lift Outdoor Patio Umbrella in Henna Sunbrella

Description

This 11 ft. California Umbrella, market style is a top seller and offers all the features a residential owner demands in a beautiful market design. This style offers the user-friendly, crank-to-open, crank-to-tilt feature that consumers have grown to love. Owners of this auto-tilt model have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips and a resilient, easy to use umbrella frame that will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built-on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.

