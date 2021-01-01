73.11 Eleven Pendant Chandelier by Bocci - Color: Clear (BOC-73.11-RND-CL-LED-30-48)

Advertisement
Winner of ICFF Editor's Award 2015. The 73.11 Eleven Pendant Chandelier fixture design is formed by blowing liquid glass into a folded, highly heat-resistant ceramic fabric vessel. The final result showcases a formal and textural expression closely associated with the fabric, which becomes permanent and rigid as the fixture cools. The pendant light is housed with a 2.3W ring LED module which fills the volume of the fixture with diffused light. The chandelier is designed to be composed in atmospheric configurations and is suitable for residential and commercial use. Each 73 pendant light is unique in proportion, size and shape and may not resemble exactly what is depicted. The 73.11 pendant light hangs at a slight angle once installed from a white powder coated canopy. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear.