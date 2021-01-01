10th Wedding Anniversary Wedding Anniversary 10th Anniv T-Shirt

You have been married with your wife, husband or spouse for 10 years, then this saying is perfect. This funny saying for the 10th anniversary, i.e. the rose wedding, marriage. Show that you still love yourself as it did on the first day. 10 years ago you have married and want to celebrate the roses wedding with this wedding design. You are still as in love as on the day of the wedding 10 years ago. Celebrate your love on the rose wedding anniversary and the 10th wedding anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem