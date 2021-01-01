From rejuve

50"x60" 10lbs Printed Plaid Velvet to Sherpa Reverse Weighted Throw Blanket Charcoal - Rejuve

$49.99
In stock
Buy at target

This reversible printed shiny velvet to sherpa weighted throw also helps provide warmth and fashion to your home. Minus the appliqué. Perfect for the fall and winter weather and cozy-up nights, this product is perfect for making a statement in your home while keeping you comfortable and relaxed. Provides a sense of comfort and relaxation while using the weighted throw. Helps naturally reduce levels of stress and anxiety. Evenly distributes light pressure to the entire body while resting. Care: Hand wash or spot clean only. Do not Machine wash. Do not iron. Lay flat to dry. Pattern: Plaid.

