Skyland 10ft Patio Offset Hanging Market Umbrella with Easy Tilt Adjustment, Cream

SKYLAND, manufacturer and designer of outdoor household products, is committed to supply safe and fashion designs and make your leisure time delightful and comfortable with our reliable craftsmanship and reliable quality. Our classic style and reliable products lead the latest trends and stand regular use for many years to come. Now come and explore wonderful outdoor activities with SKYLAND! Heavy Duty Frame: Constructed with solid materials, our deluxe outdoor patio umbrella aims to lead a green life style. The sturdy frame stands up to the test of time. UV Resistant: With sturdy cover top, it protects yourself from the potential long-term effects of the sun and also guarantee you a waterproof using experience with moderate rain prevention. Easy Assembly: You can open or close it efficiently with a hand-crank lifting system to meet your various needs. It aims to simplify your installation, save your time and efficiency. And the base below adds the stability and sturdiness to this umbrella. Tilt Design: The creative design of tilt angle can better prevent the wind or sunlight. You can freely adjust the head of umbrella to satisfy your needs. It is designed to protect you from the hot sun and give you a cool and comfortable outdoor living space in summer. [Specifications] - Canopy Material: 100% Polyester, 180Gsm - Canopy Durability: Water Resistant; Fade Resistant; UV Resistant - Umbrella Size: 120 x 84 inch (W x H) - Package Dimensions: 77.42" x 11.7" x 5.46" - Net Weight: 28.11 lbs - Gross Weight: 31.64 lbs [Package Contents] - 1 x patio umbrella - 1 x illustration [Tips]THE BASE IS NOT INCLUDED. Close the umbrella in bad weather condition to ensure a long-lasting use. Due to lighting or computer resolution, the fabric color may slightly different from photos. There maybe slight size allowances due to manual measurement.