Mepra 1096CB22039 Oro Nero Flatware Set, [39 Piece, Polished Black Finish, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery
DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. OBJECT OF FUNCTIONAL BEAUTY: This flatware collection was exclusively designed by British architect Louise Jenkins for Mepra. The Casablanca cutlery collection is inspired from silverware that was produced during Victorian and Edwardian eras. The flatware range transforms everyday cutlery into an object of functional beauty. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 percent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. The cutlery is available in polished stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, gold, brush gold, black gold and bronze finish. 39 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 39-piece flatware set includes 6x European size table spoon, 6x table fork, 6x table knife solid handle, 6x salad fork, 6x salad knife solid handle, 6x European coffee spoon, 1 soup ladle, 1 serving spoon, and 1 serving fork. A complete flatware set serves table settings of 6., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA