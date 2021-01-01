From mepra
Mepra 1095CA22049 Ice Oro Flatware Set, [49 Piece, Brushed Gold Finish, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery
DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: This flatware collection presents a range of premium cutlery with exclusive designs and engravings of precious objects, textures and fabrics. The Caccia collection features a hawk feather which symbolizes freedom and victory. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 per cent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. Each cutlery has a PVD titanium coating with a brushed gold finish 49 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 49-piece set includes 12 x European size tablespoon, 12 x table fork, 12 x table knife solid handle, 12 x European coffee spoon, 1 soup ladle. A complete flatware set for 12 table settings., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA