Design Decor 108-in Off-white Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Grommet Curtain Panel Pair | EH8104-01 2-108G
Cartago stylish room darkening blackout curtain panels offer texture with a contemporary geometric design that adds the perfect finishing touch to any room in the home. These panels are interwoven with room darkening blackout insulation provided by Light Block and Thermax technology. Designed to block light and preventing harmful UV rays from reaching your floors and furniture, these panels also prevent cold or heat transfer from the outside, increasing the energy efficiency of your home. These panels provide unparalleled privacy and allows you to create darkness any time of day, making them perfect for anyone seeking to block daylight, take a nap, or keep sun glare off your TV. The Cartago panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1.25" diameter, adding yet another touch to the finished look of your window decor. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space.