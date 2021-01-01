Kichler 10788LED Avon 24" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Kichler 10788LED Avon 24" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of synthetic materialIncludes a glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 24"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 1.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulbs Included: YesLumens: 3725Wattage: 48 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 45000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel