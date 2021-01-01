From gaofeiyang
GAOFEIYANG 105” Large Reversible Sectional Sofa L-Shape Couch with 1 Left Chaise Lounge, Upholstered Linen Fabric Space Saving Home Furniture Set with Storage Ottoman 2 Pillows for Living Room, Gray
✔Modern Sectional Sofa: Designed in L-shaped for essential space saving and functionality, capable of fitting into cornered walls and providing extended seating space. Comfortable deep and wide seats with a low back, perfect for lounging. ✔Storage Ottoman & Accent Pillows: Not only can this ottoman be used as a footrest, stool, coffee table, but also a extra storage unit and organize your book, remote and magazines. The 2 throw pillows for a classic style to complement your living room furniture. ✔Compact Sofa Set: This set includes 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x Left chaise lounge, 1 x storage ottoman, 7 x back cushions, 2 x throw pillows.You'll be surprised that how versatile this comfortable sofa is. You can put this sofa next to a living room table to watch TV show with your family and friends. ✔Sponge for Upgraded Comfort: Both high density sponge and pocket spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position.Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family comfortable sitting experience. ✔Modern Sofa set for Home: This sofa set in gray color will fit any style of your home well. The size of this sofa is perfect for most of room size. Do not hesitate, just bring it home and enjoy it!