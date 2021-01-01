From finis
Finis 1.10.223.105.38
Advertisement
53% Polyester, 47% Polyester Tunisia Machine Wash Made from durable aquatuff material designed to resist the damage from chlorine and sunlight (53% Polyester, 47% Polyester blended technology). Adjustable inner drawstring provides a secure fit. Privacy liner increases durability and decreases transparency. Above-the-knee cut provides coverage, compression, and comfort. Care instructions: hand wash in cold, fresh water after each use. Do not use bleach, detergent, or fabric softener. Hang to dry. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.