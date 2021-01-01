Elk Lighting 10458/1 Kersey Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 10458/1 Kersey Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulb Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8.0"Maximum Height: 82.0"Width: 4.0"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel