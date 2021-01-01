Elk Lighting 10448/3 Brant 3 Light 11" Wide Cage Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Clear Glass and Metal Fishnet Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze

Elk Lighting 10448/3 Brant 3 Light 11" Wide Cage Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Clear Glass and Metal Fishnet Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassIncludes clear glass and metal fishnet shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Width: 11.0"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze