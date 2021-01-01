Elk Lighting 10443/3 Capri 3 Light 13" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Capiz Shell Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 10443/3 Capri 3 Light 13" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Capiz Shell Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal, glass, and shellComes with capiz shell shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11.0"Width: 13.0"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 12.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel