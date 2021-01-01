From kichler

Kichler 10421LED Pack of (1) LED Bulb with Degree Beam Spread and Color Temperature Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Description

Kichler 10421LED Pack of (1) LED Bulb with Degree Beam Spread and Color Temperature Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performanceCapable of being dimmedCalifornia title 24 certifiedEnergy Star certifiedETL listed for installation and use in dry locationsADA CompliantDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 12" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 10"Backplate Width: 4.5"Product Weight: 1 lbElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 15Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 45000Lumens: 910 Satin Nickel

