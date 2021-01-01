From cyan design

Cyan Design 10385 Laramie 16 Light 32" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Noir Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Cyan Design 10385 Laramie 16 Light 32" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Features:Creating a head-turning focal point to any ensemble while brightening up your abode, this chandelier captures attention in an unassuming fashionA wagon wheel-shaped design encircled with exposed candle-style luminariesThe perfect fit for any modern farmhouse, or rustic ranch-inspired decor.Rated for dry locationsMade from IronHandcrafted in ChinaSpecifications:Max Wattage: 60Number of bulbs: 16Watts per Bulb: 3.75Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: NoDimensions:Height: 35"Width: 31.75"Depth: 31.75"Product Weight: 27 lbs Noir

