Elk Lighting 10331/6RC-HRD Hammered Glass 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Red Hammered Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze

Elk Lighting 10331/6RC-HRD Hammered Glass 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Red Hammered Glass Shades FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassComes with red hammered glass shadesRequires (6) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Width: 30.0"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze