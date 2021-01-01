Elk Lighting 10331/1HAQ Hammered Glass Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Aqua Hammered Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor

Elk Lighting 10331/1HAQ Hammered Glass Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Aqua Hammered Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassComes with aqua hammered glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Cord hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Width: 5.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze