Kichler 10303 52" Wide 4 Light Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Kichler 10303 52" Wide 4 Light Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture This Kichler fluorescent light is made from white acrylic to provide an even diffusion of light. It uses four T-8 bulbs, is 51" long by 17" wide, U.L. listed for damp locations. Product Features: Fully covered under Kichler’s 1-year limited warranty Features a Rectangle shaped acrylic shade Fixture sends illumination in a downward direction Non-Dimmable Energy Star rated product Sturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placed Rated for dry locations Dimensions: Height: 5" Width: 51-1/2" Depth: 16-3/4" Product Specifications: Voltage: 120 V Wattage: 128 (complete fixture wattage) Watts Per Bulb: 32 Bulb Base: T-8 Fluorescent Bulb Included: No Bulb Compatibility: Bulb Base - Fluorescent Pin: A bi pin base mainly used with fluorescent tube lighting seen in commercial and industrial applications. Flush Mount White