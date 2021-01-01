From elk lighting

Elk Lighting 10242/3LP Ice Fragments 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting

Description

Elk Lighting 10242/3LP Ice Fragments 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Canopy Width: 36"Canopy Depth: 5.8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel

