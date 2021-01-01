Elk Lighting 10240/3L-CHR Cassandra 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Chrome Plated Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor

Elk Lighting 10240/3L-CHR Cassandra 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Chrome Plated Glass Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassComes with chrome plated glass shadesRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Linear Polished Chrome