Mepra 102322054 Flatware Set, [54 Piece, Metallic Finish, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery

Advertisement
DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Boheme flatware collection includes modern classic cutlery sets that boasr a teardrop shape in the handles. The cutlery has a rimmed border with elegant lines and a polished finish that makes it a great choice for formal occassions. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 per cent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. 54 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 54-piece set includes 6x European tablespoon, 6x table fork, 6x table knife, 6x American tablespoon, 6x table fork, 6x table knife, 6x European coffee spoon, 6x table fish knife, and 6x table fish fork. A complete flatware set for 6 table settings., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA