Craftmade 1015 5 Light 15" Wide Candle Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents Brushed Nickel / Clear Crystal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 1015 5 Light 15" Wide Candle Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents Features: Clear crystal accents Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area 72" of chain included Suitable for dry locations Dimensions: Height: 18.5" Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Canopy Height: 1.1" Canopy Width: 5.12" Chain Length: 72" Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 300 watts Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 5 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel / Clear Crystal