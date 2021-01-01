From respawn
RESPAWN 1010 Gaming Computer Desk, in Gray (RSP-1010-GRY)
Built to withstand battle after battle, this PC gaming station can also be used as an office deskKeep the gaming action at eye level with the raised desktop monitor shelf that's 28.75" L x 8.625" DStay focused on your online world with accessory solutions like raised speaker shelves and headphone and cupholder spots all within hand's reachAccessory solutions are mounted on the sides and back of the desk, providing you with more room for all of your gaming gearPlay longer with the gaming desk's beveled front edge that keeps pressure off your armsThis ergonomic desk is armed with a steel tube frame, contoured support, and adjustable leveling glidesThe gaming desk features a 200 lb weight capacity for long lasting use, usable desk space measures 42" L x 23.625” D x 26.5” H while total dimensions, including accessories, is 52.625" L x 23.625” D x 34.625” HGaming desk features contrasting colors that match RESPAWN chairsWith 25 years of ergonomic workplace furniture experience, RESPAWN builds gaming furniture that is both durable and comfortableAn award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this video game desk with the RESPAWN 5-Year Limited Warranty