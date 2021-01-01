Superior 100% Egyptian Cotton 400 Thread Count Solid 4-Piece Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen, Light Blue

SUBTLE SOFTNESS. Our 100% Premium Cotton is specially combed to remove all but the finest and longest fibers, making these 400 thread count duvet cover sets the ultimate in luxury PERFECT FIT. This 3 Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set Includes: One Duvet Cover 90" x 92", and Two Pillow Shams 20" x 26" each. The duvet cover is closed by clear and hidden buttons for a neat and tailored look CLASSIC STYLE. The variety of vibrant colors are available in various sizes, featuring a lustrous sheen from the sateen weave. Complete your bedroom décor with the coordinating Pillowcases and Sheet Sets for a plush, put together look EASE OF CARE. These beautiful duvet cover sets are colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove them promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results