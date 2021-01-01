Cue the drum claps-in true Whitney Houston fashion, this newly unsealed classic has caused an almost unbearable amount of anticipation. A true 80s style graphic, this ultra-light long sleeve captures the heat and energy felt anytime 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' happens to come on. Pay tribute to a legacy dance hit, but more importantly, to the voice who sings it. Oversized long sleeve Made from 100% cotton, with a perfect hand feel and worn in look Daydreamer 100% Cotton Whitney Houston Dance W Somebody L/S T-Shirt in Vintage White Bandier