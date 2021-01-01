100% Cotton Towels Ultra Soft Towel Hand Bath Thick Towel Bathroom Thicken Face Towel Bathroom Supplies

Whether you are sorting sheets from scratch or preparing them for guests, this extra-thick absorbent towel has all the essentials. Made of 100% pure cotton, each hypoallergenic item is designed with a lightweight and quick-drying design. In addition, it can be machine washed and dried. In order to get the best results, please wash it separately when using it for the first time. You may see some lint during the first wash, which will decrease after each wash. This will not affect the look, feel or performance of the towel. Color: Ink Gray