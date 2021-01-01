100% Cotton Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Cotton/JuteHand workZipper closerPillow with removable cover for easy cleaningProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: Cotton/JuteInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: BeigeShape: SquarePattern: FloralPillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: EmbroideredTheme: NatureContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Iron Safe: NoWashing Method: Spot cleanDrying Method: Lay flat to dryIron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingAreas of Support: Spefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.5Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: